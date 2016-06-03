The migration begins: Sanders gets first NH superdelegate

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has won the support of his first superdelegate in New Hampshire, according to a new report.

Martha Fuller Clark plans to back Sanders at next month’s Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, according to NH1 News.

“I am announcing today that I will be voting for Bernie Sanders [in] my role as a superdelegate at the convention in July,” she said.

“The reason for that, first and foremost, is that we saw 60 percent of the vote in the New Hampshire primary went for Bernie, 70 percent of the voters in my district went for Bernie. And I feel obligated to support that vote at the convention.”

Clark said she also plans on pushing for parts of Sanders’s policy proposals to be included in the Democratic Party platform.

“I believe that it’s important that Bernie’s very progressive agenda be included in the platform regardless of who wins the nomination,” said Clark, the vice chairwoman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

“We need to have [a] spokesperson from New Hampshire representing those voters, as well, who are committed to that agenda,” the longtime state senator from Portsmouth added.

Clark said she would be stumping for free college tuition at public schools, livable wages and the exodus of special-interest money from politics at the convention in Philadelphia.

She added that the Democratic Party must rally around its eventual nominee and keep presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump from the White House.

“[It’s] so important that we unify as Democrats, and currently there is no way in New Hampshire who can speak out on behalf of the Bernie supporters and make sure how important it is that we do not, by default, end up with Donald Trump as our president, which would be from my point of view and many people’s points of view truly a disaster for this country.”