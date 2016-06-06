Did the FBI contact Clinton? Hillary dodges question and answers that the agency hasn't requested an interview yet   | Daily Mail Online

Stephanopoulos, who worked in her husband's White House, asked the former secretary of state a number of questions about the ongoing email scandal, including bringing up a negative report that came out last week from the office of the State Department inspector general.

The inspector general said in the report that Clinton had 'an obligation' to discuss using personal email with State Department officials and a request to use personal email would have been refused 'because of the restrictions in the foreign affairs manual and the security risk in doing so.'

'Do you now accept their conclusion that your exclusive use of a personal account was not allowed, that you broke State Department rules?' Stephanopoulos prodded.

'You know, look, George, I thought that the report actually made it clear that the practice I used was used by other secretaries, other high ranking State Department officials,' Clinton answered.

When the journalist pointed out that no other secretary of state had used persona email exclusively, Clinton cut in, saying that in hindsight she wouldn't have done it over again.

'But I think that the rules were not clarified until after I had left, because it had been the practice of others,' she said.

She noted that what she did was keeping in line with others' practices.

'George, I have to tell you that, you know, I will say it was a mistake, I would not do it again,' she said.