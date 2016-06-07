CNN accused of media bias against Bernie Sanders after focusing too much on super delegates

Bernie Sanders and his supporters have warned the media from announcing that Hillary Clinton has clinched the democratic nomination due to her lead on the number of super delegates before they have even voted at the convention.

“Hillary Clinton will not have the requisite number of pledged delegates to win the democratic nomination at the end of the nominating process on June 14th,” said Mr Sanders at a rally on the West Coast.

“When I hear media talking about, well, 'we’re going to announce it at 8 o’clock Eastern Standard Time that it’s all over', well, you’re wrong,” he added, referring to the closing of the polls of the New Jersey primary.

Cenk Uygur, host of online news show "The Young Turks", said in an interview with CNN that the media is not portraying the facts and is placing too much emphasis on super delegates ahead of the remaining primaries and the convention.

“I mean CNN and all of the establishment press totally tilted the playing field from day one,” he said.

Pledged delegates are bound by the vote of the people to choose a particular candidate, whereas super delegates are nothing to do with the state primaries.