Clinton Supporters Exploit Orlando Victims to Discredit Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton survived a closely contested Democratic primary against Bernie Sanders, and now heads into the Democratic National Convention with a comfortable lead in pledged delegates. In fact, even a year before the Iowa Caucuses began, Clinton had solidified more super delegate endorsements than any other Democratic presidential candidate to run in the primaries since the super delegate system was enacted in the 1980s. Yet, despite her cleared path to victory, Sanders has neither dropped out of the race nor has he endorsed Clinton. Rather, the Vermont Senator is unwavering in his promise to give his supporters a voice at the Democratic National Convention in July.

Clinton supporters and mainstream media outlets have relentlessly attacked Sanders for his decision to stay in the race, hoping to discredit and diminish his influence going into the convention. For a presidential candidate with allegedly zero chance of winning, Sanders is being treated as a threat to Hillary Clinton’s presidential nomination.

On June 19, several mainstream media outlets began running the same cheap smear, alleging Sanders is wasting thousands of dollars in taxpayer money by maintaining a secret service detail. A version reported by The Washington Post compares Sanders—who emerged as a viable contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, winning 22 states in the primaries—to former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson, who dropped out after poor showings in the first few primaries and immediately gave up his secret service detail.

While some of the attacks on Sanders did note Clinton has been provided secret service detail ever since she and her husband left the White House in 2000, they conveniently omitted the steep (taxpayer) cost of her ongoing FBI/DOJ criminal investigation.