Thinking of voting for Jill Stein or Gary Johnson? Here are their policy positions

On Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders urged his supporters to vote for Hillary Clinton in a prime-time speech from the Democratic National Convention stage in Philadelphia. That same day, socialist Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant — who had backed Sanders — told a crowd at a rally across town to continue Sanders’ “political revolution,” not by following his lead, but by voting for Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Stein has been courting Sanders supporters in Philadelphia while Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson crashed both the Republican and Democratic party conventions.

In this season of two-party discontent, both Stein and Johnson believe they have a chance to peel off voters and leave their marks on the presidential race.

Johnson believes he will be on all 50 states’ ballots. Stein expects to make most.

“While it's horrifying to hear the draconian things that @realDonaldTrump is talking about, we've actually seen @HillaryClinton doing them,” she blasted last Thursday. On the online show The Young Turks, hosted by Sanders backer Cenk Uygur, Stein characterized Clinton’s record as anti-feminist: “I think it’s an offense to the concept of feminism to say that Hillary Clinton—and her advocacy for war, for Wall Street and for the ‘Walmart Economy’—represents feminism.”

Comments Welcome