This is what happens when other people do what Clinton did.

WASHINGTON — A 51-year-old government contractor with access to highly classified information was charged with stealing sensitive documents and other digital files. Harold Thomas Martin III, 51, of Glen Burnie, Md., was formally charged with theft of government property and unauthorized removal and retention of classified materials, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday. The contractor’s government affiliation was not identified in court documents, but a federal law enforcement official said that he worked with the National Security Agency. The official is not authorized to comment publicly on the matter. Martin was arrested in secret on Aug. 27 after a search of his Maryland home, two storage sheds and vehicle turned up a mix of classified paper documents and digital files stored on multiple devices. Among the material, according to court documents, was information classified both as top secret and the higher level "sensitive compartmented'' or SCI. The contractor’s arrest was first reported earlier Wednesday by The New York Times. Six of the files , according to the court documents, "appear to have been obtained from sensitive intelligence'' produced in 2014. "These six documents were produced through sensitive government sources, methods and capabilities which are critical to a wide variety of national security issues,'' the four-page government complaint states, adding that their "unauthorized disclosure reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security of the United States.''

What this guy did, is EXACTLY what Hillary Clinton did. However, like I said before, he was arrested well before being investigated. Just anyone of us would have been.

They didn't charge him with espionage, they didn't charge him with treason.

They charged him with 18 US 1924 which is the exact law I've been saying Clinton violated.

Did they prove "intent" on this mans part?

He had 6 SCI documents, she had 33.

Not that the count really matters, just one should be good enough. But it really points to the absolute egregious crime Hillary got away with, and it points to the precedent that James Comey set.

If they wouldn't indict Clinton for this, how can you possibly indict this man?

His excuse can simply be that he did not know that they were classified, or that they were classified after the fact, right?

And no, this is not different. This is the exact same thing. Literally.