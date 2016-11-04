Well Obviously Donna Brazile Needs To Resign Now, Too

Brazile, who is vice chair of the DNC and serving as acting chair until November, had already been implicated in the first DNC leaks for using biased language during the primaries, writing that she wanted to “cuss out the Sanders camp” in one email and responding to news about Sanders with “How stupid. Don’t know how to respond to Bernie anymore” in another. And now WikiLeaks has just revealed that Brazile, in fact, actively conspired against Sanders, acting as a “mole who tipped off Clinton campaign about Sanders planned Twitter storm.”

This is bananas. I mean, was this really the best replacement chairwoman they could find? I picture them all sitting in a conference room somewhere going, “Okay, so that was a disaster. Who’s the cleanest out of all of us so we can make sure this doesn’t happen again?” And after they weeded out all the worst offenders, it was down to Donna Brazile, two interns, and the janitor.

Come on, Democrats. Aren’t you the ones saying you’re going to “hold everyone’s feet to the fire” to force your party to stick to a progressive agenda? Well, let’s see some proof. Here’s your chance to show us Greens and busters that you’re going to walk the walk and not just talk the talk. Clamor for Brazile’s resignation just like we clamored for Wasserman Schultz’s. Let’s start hearing some noise from you guys. If it was right for Debbie to resign for violating the DNC Charter and conspiring against Bernie Sanders, then it’s most certainly only right that Donna does, too.

This part says it all: