University Reports Show Odds of Hillary Winning Primaries WITHOUT Fraud Were 1 in 77 Billion

As Alexander Higgins reports, one of the statistical models applied by Stanford University researcher Rodolfo Cortes Barragan to a subset of the data found that the probability of the “huge discrepancies” of which “nearly all are in favor of Hillary Clinton by a huge margin” was “statistically impossible” and that “the probability of this happening was is 1 in 77 billion.
So, to sum it up.
Chance of getting hit by lightening. 1:960 Thousand.
Chance of getting hit by lightening...twice. 1:9 Million
Chance of getting struck by lightening, while you are drowning: 1:183 Million
Chance of winning powerball lottery.
1:292 Million.
Chance that Hillary Clinton won the primary election without fraud:
1: 77 BILLION