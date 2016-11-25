Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard 'Under Serious Consideration' for Trump Cabinet - ABC News

Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a high-profile Bernie Sanders supporter during the Democratic primaries, is “under serious consideration” for various Cabinet positions in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, according to a senior official on the transition team. According to the official, the 35-year-old Hawaii congresswoman is being looked as a candidate for secretary of state, secretary of defense or United Nations ambassador. If selected, Gabbard will be the first woman as well as the youngest pick for Trump's Cabinet. She met with him this morning in his New York City offices at Trump Tower. The Trump transition source said that their sit-down was a “terrific meeting” and that the Trump team sees her as very impressive. Gabbard, a progressive Democrat, has bucked her party in Congress and during the contentious Democratic primaries. In February she left her position as vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee to support Sanders. In the House she has broken with Democrats on the Syrian civil war (she supports keeping President Bashar al-Assad in power) and Syrian refugees (she voted for a GOP bill last year to conduct stricter background checks on refugees). This afternoon she released a long statement on her meeting with Trump, saying he asked to meet with her about "our current policies regarding Syria, our fight against terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS, as well as other foreign policy challenges we face.” She said they had a “frank and positive conversation in which we discussed a variety of foreign policy issues in depth."

This is something that third ways dems have not learned.

Giving up something real, something valuable to bring people together.

I keep hearing how democrats have made Sanders a chair and Warren a vice chair, as if these things have value.

They do not. Remember who Tulsi Gabbard was? She was a vice chair, same as Warren is now and she resigned in protest. That was all she was able to do and all Warren or Sanders will be able to do.

Apparently Trump gets it. He knows that in order to bring Sanders voters around to his side he needs to actually empower them.

Looks like he respects Tulsi and that is the kind of woman we need in government. One that stands up for themselves and others.

She would make a great secretary of state, and who knows, maybe he's grooming the first woman president.

Wouldn't that be the ultimate kick in the pants to third way dems?