It's official. Newsvine has become cancer.

I used to come here every day, read articles, post, debate. Sometimes I would learn things, sometimes others might learn from me.

Those days are gone.

Now it's just a vacuous wasteland of negative political postings between multiple groups that have absolutely zero inclination to listen to the other. It's cancer.

I try to get involved in some discussions but have trouble even looking through the headers as there is so much garbage to wade through, one gets discouraged and simply gives up.

The next time you read a post, and you feel strongly about it. Try an experiment. I challenge you.

Sit back, clear your mind, and try to look it from the perspective of that poster. It's not as easy as it sounds.

Perhaps if more of us do that, we can tone down the vitriol and shouting and simply learn to think outside our boxes.