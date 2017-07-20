Democrats, Wake Up and Smell The Failure

Despite an embarrassing presidential loss to a racist oaf driven by rising tide of inequality that is cracking up parts of our societal institutions that were once presumed inviolate, the Democratic Party itself has not changed much—it still consists of the same elected officials as last year, the same Congresspersons and Senators, the same fundraising apparatus and donors, the same lineage of party functionaries who see themselves as the rightfully appointed decisionmakers. The furious grass roots upsurge since the election has thus far failed to completely permeate the actual political party that is best positioned to take advantage of it.