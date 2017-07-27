Where to go now that Newsvine is shutting down. *** PLEASE READ ***

I just created a subreddit for Newsvine.

It will be moderated the same way I moderated -Open Public Discussion, which means, like Switzerland. You may not like me, or you may think I don't like you. It doesn't matter, everyone should be able to post there regardless of any personal feelings.

To get there, follow the link and it will take you to the first posting.

https://redd.it/6py3l6

Reddit is perhaps the closest thing we can get to this format and allows much of what we discuss here. Please let others know that they are welcome to chat and post on the Newsvine subreddit. Spread the word.

Reddit can be a little overwhelming at first, and as such I would ask all members that are familiar with it to help those that are not.

If you wish to moderate there, send me an email so I can verify who you are and give me a brief summary of why you want to.

Please let others know, either point them to this post or to the link I provided above.