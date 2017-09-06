I wonder if Donald Trump ever visited the Statue of Liberty....

One of the most "American" things I can think of is the statue of liberty and having been a New Yorker, I wonder if Donald Trump had ever been to see it.

I wonder if he's ever read the inscription:

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame, With conquering limbs astride from land to land; Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame. “Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

I can tell he hasn't read it, nor any of the others that support building a wall or exporting dreamers. Doing either of these things is as anti-American as one can get.

Do you support a wall or deporting "homeless, wretched refuse"? Can you explain how that concept works in conjunction with with what is on the statue or is there some fine print that says it only applies to Europeans that I must have missed?